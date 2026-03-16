As an "ecosystem engineer", the beaver is a promoter of biodiversity, according to a FOEN report. Keystone

Where beavers live, this is beneficial for humans and nature. This is the result of a new study published on Monday by a consultancy commissioned by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

Keystone-SDA SDA

The beaver increases the number of plant species, enables the storage of carbon through its dams and cleans the water. It is "an important ally for biodiversity", says Cécile Auberson, scientific coordinator of the national beaver advisory office and co-author of the new report, to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to the study, the number of animal and plant species has increased 2.6-fold and the number of living organisms 5.9-fold in 16 areas studied thanks to the presence of beavers.

The researchers hope that the data will provide the cantonal and federal authorities with valid arguments to promote the acceptance of these rodents.