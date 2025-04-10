Because of a malfunctioning credit card, a British couple have to be escorted off the plane by police (archive image). Thomas Banneyer/dpa

A British couple were escorted off a Ryanair flight after their credit card for a snack purchase didn't work. The situation escalated when the police were called.

After four days in Tenerife, a British couple want to treat themselves to a snack on their flight with the budget airline Ryanair. The snack costs 7 pounds (approx. 7.60 francs). But the Barclays Bank credit card doesn't work and neither Ann-Marie Murray nor her partner have any cash on them.

They promise to withdraw money as soon as they land and settle the bill. But the on-board staff don't want to know anything about it, call the police and confiscate the boarding cards. They refused to pay, they accused the 55-year-old woman and her companion. This is reported in the "New York Post".

Other passengers stand up for the couple, claiming that the problem could also lie with the airline's reader. A Ryanair employee even admitted to her that there were repeated problems with credit card payments on board, the woman later said.

Police escort from the plane

Finally, the two travelers are met by the police on the plane at Bristol Airport. Murray records the situation on her cell phone. It was very embarrassing, she says. However, she got on well with the police officers, as the recording shows.

They then withdrew money from an ATM under supervision and paid the outstanding amount - just as they had suggested on the plane.

To make matters worse, the couple find their car at the airport with a damaged bumper. They should have had it towed away and taken a cab home. However, Ryanair had not provided them with video footage from surveillance cameras. They could not release the images.

Ryanair later explained that the couple had behaved "disruptively" on board after the card had not worked and had ignored the crew's instructions. Other passengers were able to pay with their credit cards without any problems.

Ann-Marie Murray told the Daily Mail that an employee told her she was banned from Ryanair. But she would never fly with this airline again anyway.

