The Wiesn Mass cracks the 15 euro mark this year. Archivbild: picture alliance / dpa

A pint of beer at the Oktoberfest will cost up to 15.80 euros this year. As the city of Munich announced on Tuesday, the price of beer will increase by 3.52 percent compared to last year's Oktoberfest.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beer prices at the Munich Oktoberfest will continue to rise to utopian heights in 2025.

In almost all of the 15 large festival tents, visitors will pay over 15 euros per pint this year.

The Oktoberfest runs from September 20 to October 5 and is expected to attract more than six million visitors Show more

The price range will be between 14.50 and 15.80 euros per liter of beer. Last year it was between 13.60 and 15.30 euros.

Prices for non-alcoholic drinks will also rise at the world's largest folk festival. A liter of table water costs an average of 10.95 euros, up from 10.48 euros last year. Spezi costs 12.48 euros after 12.23 euros and lemonade 12.11 euros after 11.67 euros. That is a few cents more in each case than in the previous year.

Mass about twice as expensive as in traditional pubs

The state capital pointed out that the pubs set the prices themselves. The city only checks whether they are reasonable by comparing them with large gastronomic establishments in the city area. There, a pint of beer costs between 7.70 euros and 13.40 euros.

Even the quick spurt to the beer tent does not change the beer prices. Compared to the previous year, the average price of a Mass is 3.52 percent higher. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The Wiesn landlords argue that the high price compared to pubs is due to the additional costs. Wiesn beer is brewed especially for the festival and has a higher alcohol content. Added to this are the costs of setting up the tent, staff, energy consumption on site and live music.

Wiesn landlords see "cautious price adjustment"

Peter Inselkammer, spokesman for the Munich Wiesn landlords, spoke of a "cautious price adjustment that has been carefully considered" and justified it with inflation.

Visitors to the Oktoberfest clink glasses of beer. Archivbild: Keystone

"Price increases are never nice, even if there are good reasons for them. For example, we Oktoberfest landlords want to pay our employees fair wages for their work," said his landlord colleague Christian Schottenhamel.

Oktoberfest lasts from September 20 to October 5 and more than six million visitors are expected. Last year, 6.7 million visitors came and drank a total of around seven million liters of beer.

With material from the news agency dpa and sda