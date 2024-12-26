After a "glorious idea", 13 passengers were slightly injured on a bus in Lüneburg, Germany. imago/teutopress

Because a young man opened his beer on a public bus using an irritant gas spray, 13 passengers were slightly injured. The police respond with sarcasm - and criminal proceedings.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Lüneburg, Germany, 13 bus passengers were injured because a young man opened his beer with an irritant gas spray.

The police reacted with sarcasm and called it a "glorious idea".

However, the 22-year-old is still facing criminal proceedings. Show more

A 22-year-old in Lüneburg, Germany, slightly injured 13 passengers on a bus while trying to open a beer bottle with an irritant gas spray.

They inhaled the gas that escaped from the damaged spray can, according to the police in the city in Lower Saxony on Thursday. In their media release, they wrote sarcastically of a "glorious idea".

According to the officers, the man had been handling his beer and the animal repellent spray while driving through the city of Lüneburg on Monday evening.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against him. According to the police, it was "not known" whether the beer bottle was opened successfully.

With material from the news agency afp.