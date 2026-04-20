Marco Klarer has been the grill master at Guets Güggeli for 10 years. blue News

Following the bankruptcy of Güggeli-Express, the eastern Swiss company Guets Güggeli is massively expanding its presence. Why is this company more successful today than the big former "Platzhirsch"? A report from the barbecue stand on Lake Zurich.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Güggeli-Express, Zurich's cult grill since 1998, went bankrupt at the end of January 2026 with over-indebtedness of around CHF 1.14 million.

The inventory is being auctioned off today in Bassersdorf. Guets Güggeli is taking over ten of the vacated locations, making it the new number two in the Swiss street barbecue business with 15 barbecuers - behind Natura Güggeli (28 barbecuers, around 160 locations).

Swiss poultry is in short supply: according to Guets Güggeli owner Josef Grob, newcomers to the business today can hardly find fresh domestic produce. Show more

In the parking lot in front of the Allmend school building in Horgen ZH, a dozen or so Güggeli are slowly turning on their own axis on this sunny morning. Frying fat drips into a basin. Potatoes sizzle next to them. Marco Klarer has been on his feet for hours: he left the house at 7 a.m., bought potatoes, fetched fresh chicken from the warehouse, set up the stand and fired up the barbecue. The first kebabs had to be hanging at 9 o'clock. "I don't even smell it anymore," he laughs. "But when there's a light breeze, it's the best advertising."

Klarer is the grill master at Guets Güggeli, a franchise system from Bischofszell TG. He has been on the road for ten years, sometimes all week, from morning until 7 pm. "Finishing work on time. Muesch. Otherwise you'll never finish." Sounds tough - and it is. At the same time, it's a choice he made consciously.

Before his life at the grill, Klarer was a site manager. Always fully scheduled, no breathing space. "My day was non-stop, two of my colleagues had a burnout. That made me question whether this job was really still right for me," he recalls. By chance, he was able to take over the barbecue business from a friend. Today he says: "It totally fulfills me. I'm out in the fresh air, I'm no longer in pain and I don't mind bad weather." He only has to close when the wind is strong - then it becomes dangerous to open the awning.

Regular customers as an important line of business

Klarer is serving a customer when a BMW pulls into the parking lot. He almost has half the Güggeli ready before the man has even got out of the car. "Hoi, half-and-half as usual?" he asks, filling potatoes into the box. The regular nods, pays and drives off. "He's been coming for years and always wants the same thing, so I can almost prepare the menu," laughs Klarer. Then a dump truck pulls up. "The driver also comes at least once a week - but wants something different every time."

Early in the morning, Marco Klarer is already stretching Güggeli kebabs in front of the grill. blue News

Scenes like this are at the heart of this business: regular customers, trust, recognition value. "Many of my customers have been coming for ten years," says Klarer. It's the same for other grillers. Trust, closeness, knowing which product is served by the griller they have known for years. He suspects that this also sets him apart from the competition.

And yet: after the Güggeli-Express went bankrupt, Klarer's sales figures also fell. "They all had the feeling that there were no more Güggeli sellers in Switzerland," says the grill master. "Some came and asked in amazement: 'Oh, you're still around. Didn't you go bankrupt?"

"The bankruptcy of the Güggeli Express came out of nowhere"

The Güggeli Express was a Zurich street scene classic for 28 years: red and white carriages, an oversized roast chicken on the roof, ultimately 14 vehicles and over 60 locations in the Zurich area. Owner Karin Suter had taken over the family business from her father - and then things went wrong: an accident at work, faltering bookkeeping, over-indebtedness of around 1.14 million francs. At the end of January 2026, the Zurich High Court opened bankruptcy proceedings.

Josef Grob, owner of Guets Güggeli, found out about it by chance. "We received a request to take over a stand because the Güggeli Express was bankrupt. It came out of nowhere," he explains in an interview with blue News. Since then, the expansion has been rolling: Guets Güggeli has taken over ten stands in one fell swoop.

This is no trivial matter, Grob emphasizes. New trolleys had to be purchased, new grillers had to be trained and new handling areas for the goods had to be created. "We had to tell the stall owners that we couldn't serve them all at once. We received a lot of understanding for this."

The sector is being redistributed

The expansion has madeGuets Güggeli the number two in the Swiss street food business. The company has 15 grillers - behind industry leader Natura Güggeli, a subsidiary of Thurgau poultry processor Frifag, which has 28 grillers at around 160 locations in 18 cantons. Both companies rely on the same principle: independent franchise partners who operate their trolleys themselves and bear the economic risk.

"The system is based on independence," explains Klarer. "Accordingly, every griller has a vested interest in selling the best product in perfect condition and in a clean environment." He himself employs a 60% employee so that he can also go on vacation. And he looks after his 23-year-old barbecue trolley like a craftsman looks after his tools: cleaning it every day and completely dismantling and cleaning it twice a year.

This also distinguishes Guets Güggeli from the Güggeli Express. At the former Platzhirschen, the grill masters were employed and received a fixed wage. Grob knows that many grill masters were on the road every day with other vehicles and brought them back in the evening; cleaning was not mandatory. He is convinced: "Our system encourages everyone to always give their best."

Swiss goods are in short supply

It's not easy to get in at Grob. Between 15,000 and 25,000 francs of start-up capital are required, says Grob - and then more capital for the initial period. "The first three months are all about building up the network. You can't make a living from selling Güggeli. The business is only profitable after around six months." Not everyone can keep it up; he also rejects some applications. "We don't take everyone."

Behind the business is a tough battle for chicken: the domestic share of poultry meat in Switzerland is stagnating at around 66%, while imports have continued to rise in 2025. Grob addresses this openly. "If someone wants to start from scratch today, they will hardly get any fresh produce. Then I wish them good luck." The large processors - Bell, Micarna, Frifag - simply don't have enough Swiss chicken to serve new customers. He and grill master Klarer categorically rule out the sale of imported products at Guets Güggeli: "I would stop before that."

The barbecue products have to be constantly checked. blue News

Klarer confirms this from his daily experience at the stand: "People ask about the origin of the goods and would not accept foreign meat. An operator with imported goods has no chance."

The business moves with the times

Much has remained the same in this business for decades - the basic principle of roasted chicken has not changed. And yet you have to move with the times, says Grob. When avian flu broke out, chicken sales also collapsed. The answer: pork in the range. In May, a sweet corn curry will be added to the menu - the first vegetarian menu in the history of Guets Güggeli.

"I have a lot of athletes as customers," says Klarer. "They get their protein and healthy potatoes here too." The job is underestimated, he adds. "It's naive to think that just because you can put a Güggeli in the oven at home, it's child's play here."

Shortly before midday, numerous people are queuing at Marco Klarer's Güggeli stand. blue News

Grob nods. It's just before midday and the queue at the stand is growing. He still has appointments in the afternoon. Before he leaves, he explains that he spends a lot of time out and about with the grillers: "I usually notice something straight away that I would do differently. Then I give tips." He also intervenes in the event of gross violations. "We can't afford to have a bad image. It rubs off on everyone."

Meanwhile, Klarer serves customers, fills up potatoes and cuts chicken. The lunch rush is on. He'll be putting out the grill at 7 pm today, just like every day. "I can't eat Güggeli every day anymore," he says as he says goodbye. "But I know one thing: my customers get the best quality from me. Because the last Güggeli is always the driest. And that's what I eat."