On the fifth anniversary of the large-scale anti-government demonstrations in Cuba, Washington has called on the island’s socialist government to implement fundamental reforms. This must happen “before it’s too late,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a statement. In his view, a new relationship between the U.S. and Cuba is possible if Havana is willing to undertake political and economic reforms for the prosperity of the Cuban people.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to “take over” the country, which has a population of just under 10 million. Since January, the Republican has significantly increased pressure on the island through sanctions and an oil embargo. “President Trump and I hope for a better future for Cuba and its long-suffering people,” Rubio added.

Strained Relationships

On July 11, 2021, mass protests broke out in Cuba. According to Rubio, thousands of people took to the streets at that time to demand change after decades of oppression and mismanagement. The communist government responded with brutality against the demonstrators—thousands of people were arrested, Rubio said. Hundreds of them are still in custody.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught with conflict since the victory of the 1959 revolution, led by the icon of the Latin American left, Fidel Castro (1926–2016). More than 60 years ago, Washington imposed a trade embargo on Cuba that remains in effect today. Havana blames Washington for the severe economic crisis.