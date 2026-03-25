Shortly before an announcement by Donald Trump, traders bet large sums on the oil market. As "Investing.com" reports, around 580 million dollars were invested - around 15 minutes before Trump spoke of "productive talks" with Tehran on Truth Social.
Between 06:49 and 6:50 New York time, around 6,200 futures contracts for Brent and WTI oil changed hands. Trading volumes also increased at the same time. Shortly afterwards, futures on the S&P 500 also rose.
Trump's speech triggered significant market movements. Oil prices fell sharply: WTI fell from over 98 dollars to around 89.50 dollars. At the same time, the S&P 500 rose by 1.05 percent.
Absolute bombshell. Data reveals someone made a massive 580 MILLION dollar trade on oil exactly 15 minutes BEFORE Donald Trump posted his tweet about pausing the Iran war. Someone on the inside just made a life changing fortune. The corruption is blatant. pic.twitter.com/f4h4ChhJn4