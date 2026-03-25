  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Was this insider trading? Before Trump's statement - 580 million invested in oil markets

Samuel Walder

25.3.2026

Following statements by US President Trump, large transactions were made on oil.
Following statements by US President Trump, large transactions were made on oil.
imago

Minutes before a statement by Donald Trump, conspicuously large sums were moved on the oil market. Shortly afterwards, the markets reacted sharply - and are now raising questions.

25.03.2026, 11:19

25.03.2026, 11:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shortly before a Trump post on allegedly "productive talks" with Iran, unusually large oil market transactions worth around 580 million dollars were made.
  • Following the publication, oil prices fell significantly, while stock markets such as the S&P 500 rose.
  • It is unclear who was behind the trades, and Iran later contradicted the alleged talks.
Show more

Shortly before an announcement by Donald Trump, traders bet large sums on the oil market. As "Investing.com" reports, around 580 million dollars were invested - around 15 minutes before Trump spoke of "productive talks" with Tehran on Truth Social.

Tens of thousands of dollars on peace. Conspicuous bets surrounding Trump's Iran decision raise questions

Tens of thousands of dollars on peaceConspicuous bets surrounding Trump's Iran decision raise questions

Between 06:49 and 6:50 New York time, around 6,200 futures contracts for Brent and WTI oil changed hands. Trading volumes also increased at the same time. Shortly afterwards, futures on the S&P 500 also rose.

Trump's speech triggered significant market movements. Oil prices fell sharply: WTI fell from over 98 dollars to around 89.50 dollars. At the same time, the S&P 500 rose by 1.05 percent.

It is unclear who is behind the transactions. According to "Investing.com", it is not known whether one or more organizations were involved.

Iran later contradicted the statements. Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf stated that there had been no talks between Washington and Tehran.

More from the department

Media. Wanner family acquires remaining shares in CH Media

MediaWanner family acquires remaining shares in CH Media

Markets. Swiss stock market continues recovery thanks to hope in Iran war

MarketsSwiss stock market continues recovery thanks to hope in Iran war

Great Britain. London tests social media ban on hundreds of teenagers

Great BritainLondon tests social media ban on hundreds of teenagers