Following statements by US President Trump, large transactions were made on oil. imago

Minutes before a statement by Donald Trump, conspicuously large sums were moved on the oil market. Shortly afterwards, the markets reacted sharply - and are now raising questions.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly before a Trump post on allegedly "productive talks" with Iran, unusually large oil market transactions worth around 580 million dollars were made.

Following the publication, oil prices fell significantly, while stock markets such as the S&P 500 rose.

It is unclear who was behind the trades, and Iran later contradicted the alleged talks. Show more

Shortly before an announcement by Donald Trump, traders bet large sums on the oil market. As "Investing.com" reports, around 580 million dollars were invested - around 15 minutes before Trump spoke of "productive talks" with Tehran on Truth Social.

Between 06:49 and 6:50 New York time, around 6,200 futures contracts for Brent and WTI oil changed hands. Trading volumes also increased at the same time. Shortly afterwards, futures on the S&P 500 also rose.

Trump's speech triggered significant market movements. Oil prices fell sharply: WTI fell from over 98 dollars to around 89.50 dollars. At the same time, the S&P 500 rose by 1.05 percent.

Absolute bombshell. Data reveals someone made a massive 580 MILLION dollar trade on oil exactly 15 minutes BEFORE Donald Trump posted his tweet about pausing the Iran war. Someone on the inside just made a life changing fortune. The corruption is blatant. pic.twitter.com/f4h4ChhJn4 — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 24, 2026

It is unclear who is behind the transactions. According to "Investing.com", it is not known whether one or more organizations were involved.

Iran later contradicted the statements. Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf stated that there had been no talks between Washington and Tehran.