Belarus, which is ruled by an authoritarian regime, has classified the news website of the TV channel Euronews as extremist and has consequently banned it. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarusian opposition leader living abroad, protested this decision.

"This is an attack on press freedom and makes users targets of repression," she wrote on the platform X. She said Minsk was responding this way to critical reporting. Euronews had been a source of information for "millions of Belarusians."

On Tuesday, a court in the Mogilev region added the Euronews website to a list of “extremist materials.” As a result, the site is now blocked in Belarus. Storing or distributing its content is punishable by fines and imprisonment. Broadcasting of Euronews’ television programming was already banned in Belarus in 2021. Alexander Lukashenko has been head of state in the former Soviet republic since 1994.