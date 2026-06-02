No flights can take off or land in Belgium this afternoon and evening due to spontaneous work stoppages at Belgian air traffic control. Belgian airspace will be closed from around 2.15 pm.

This was reported by the Belgian news agency Belga, citing information from air traffic control skeyes. Only state flights, medical flights and search and rescue flights will be guaranteed.

As no air traffic is possible in Belgium during this time, the airlines will have to cancel all planned flights during this period, according to Brussels Airport. As things stand, air traffic should resume after 21:00. The airport called on travelers not to come to the airport.

Work stoppages during the night

As Belga further reports, a spontaneous strike by air traffic controllers on Monday night led to the cancellation of 30 passenger flights at Charleroi Airport and disrupted around 40 cargo flights at Liège Airport. According to a company spokesperson, the logistics company DHL clearly felt the effects of the strike, with at least twelve flights unable to take off on time.

The workers are protesting against the conditions for the commissioning of a digital control center in the Belgian city of Namur, which is to take over the tasks of the control towers at Liège and Charleroi airports centrally from 2027.