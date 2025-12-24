Stem cells for cultured meat grow in a bioreactor in the laboratory of the start-up Mirai Foods in Wädenswil ZH. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

According to Bell CEO Marco Tschanz, the phase of strong growth in meat substitutes is over. Meat substitutes have remained a "niche product" in the countries where they are offered. In the long term, however, the company is relying on lab-grown meat.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Bell CEO Marco Tschanz, the phase of strong growth in meat substitutes is over.

Meat substitutes have remained a "niche product", he says in a new interview.

In the long term, the company is nevertheless focusing on laboratory meat. Show more

Sales of the Bell Food Group's meat substitute range are only growing by between 0 and 1 percent per year, Tschanz said in an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung".

Although there had been a boom during the coronavirus pandemic, this had subsided. Meat substitutes have therefore "remained a niche product until now". One reason for this is the taste, which is still not comparable to that of meat. In addition, these are often "highly processed products with many additives", said Tschanz. In terms of price, the substitute products, which were often more expensive in the past, have now come close to the original.

Bell also continues to rely on conventional meat. Per capita consumption in Switzerland has been stable for many years, explained Tschanz. At the same time, the population is growing and Bell is gaining market share. Consumption of chicken meat in particular has recently increased significantly.

Meat from the lab: "We have to be there"

In the long term, however, Bell also attaches importance to cultured meat. In 2018, the company acquired a stake in the Dutch start-up Mosa Meat, which produces meat in a laboratory. "If a technology emerges to produce the raw material meat without slaughtering and cutting up an animal, then we have to be part of it," said Tschanz. Thanks to its involvement, Bell is "close to the research and development" and has "backed the right horse".

However, it will be some time before a product made from cultured meat reaches the mass market. The approval process is "very complex and highly regulated", said Tschanz. In the EU, the test procedures take two to three years, after which the politicians have to decide. "So it will take at least another five years."

Initially, cultured meat in Switzerland will probably be offered in restaurants, where it can be specially labeled, and not in supermarkets. According to Tschanz, cultured meat will not replace conventional products, but rather complement them. Demand for meat is increasing worldwide and "can no longer be met in the traditional way".

In countries such as the UK, the USA, Singapore and Israel, lab-grown meat is already approved and available in grocery stores and restaurants.