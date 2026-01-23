Despite only moderate revenue growth, the Bell Food Group posted significantly higher earnings in the first half of 2026.

According to the company, the meat processor and convenience food specialist posted the best half-year results in its history. The Coop subsidiary is optimistic about the full year.

Net revenue rose by 0.4 percent to 2.41 billion Swiss francs, Bell announced on Tuesday. Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects, organic growth was 1.9 percent. Reported sales volume fell by 3.1 percent due to the sale of the Eisberg companies in Eastern Europe. On an organic basis, it remained virtually stable, down 0.1 percent.

Profitability showed a much stronger performance. Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 15.4 percent to 76.4 million. Net income came in at 55.4 million Swiss francs, up 21.3 percent from the previous year. Bell thus exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Broad-Based Improvement in Earnings

According to Bell, the increase in earnings was driven by progress across all business segments and a higher gross profit margin. Bell Switzerland was able to offset headwinds from the pork procurement market through other activities. The Hubers/Sütag poultry business performed particularly well, with organic sales growth of 8.3 percent. Hilcona, the convenience food specialist, posted a 4.1 percent increase thanks to the retail sector.

Bell International also benefited from the acquisition of the German raw ham producer Hermann Wein. At the salad company Eisberg, the focus on the DACH region and improvement measures in Austria began to bear fruit. The soup and sauce producer Hügli, on the other hand, is still undergoing a repositioning and reported an organic decline in sales of 6.2 percent.

Bell also made progress in terms of cash flow: Free cash flow improved to 40.5 million Swiss francs, compared with a deficit of 24.2 million in the previous year. Net financial debt fell to 873 million as of mid-year.

Optimism for the Full Year

For the 2026 fiscal year, Bell expects EBIT of 180 to 195 million Swiss francs. In addition, capital expenditures are expected to be lower than originally planned, at around 300 million Swiss francs. The company states that this amount can be financed entirely from its own cash flow. For the second half of the year, management expects operational progress to continue to translate into solid business performance.

The Bell Food Group is majority-owned by the Coop retail group and employs approximately 13,000 people. In addition to meat and deli products, it also produces poultry, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, and vegetarian products.