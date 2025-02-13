The Bern High Court confirms the guilty verdicts in the biker trial. (Keyxt/Stringer) Keystone

In the Bern rocker trial, the High Court confirmed six guilty verdicts for brawling on Thursday. The majority of the defendants were sentenced to conditional prison terms.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The sentencing took place under massive security precautions. A large contingent of cantonal police was deployed around the Amthaus and in the building itself.

There were initially no incidents. The rockers from the rival motorcycle clubs Bandidos and Hells Angels were nowhere to be seen outside the Amthaus, as a correspondent from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported.

At the start of the trial of first instance in 2022, around 200 rockers rode their motorcycles to Bern. The police used rubber bullets and water cannons to keep the two camps apart.