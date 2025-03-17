Police officers at the edge of the Könizbergwald forest, where the lifeless body of an eight-year-old girl was found in February 2022. Picture: Keystone/Anthony Anex

In February 2022, a mother killed her eight-year-old daughter in the Könizbergwald forest near Bern. In June, she was sentenced to life imprisonment at first instance. Now she is on trial before the Bernese High Court.

This Monday, a woman convicted of murdering her daughter in the first instance will stand before the Bernese High Court. The accused maintains her innocence to this day.

The eight-year-old girl was found dead in the Könizbergwald forest in February 2022, not far from where the mother and daughter lived. The girl's mother was arrested a short time later. She is said to have hit the child with a stone in the forest.

There was no clear evidence. The Bern-Mittelland Regional Court of First Instance had to rely on circumstantial evidence in the summer of 2024. Ultimately, however, it saw enough of these pieces of the puzzle for an unequivocal guilty verdict for murder.

No clear motive identified

The court considered it proven that the mother lured her child into the forest under a pretext, to a small hiding place made of branches that the two had once built together. There, the 32-year-old is said to have hit the girl with a large stone. Blood and three of the victim's hairs were found on the stone, as well as a trace of the mother's DNA.

The court was unable to identify a clear motive for the crime. In any case, it must have been a blatantly selfish motive, the judges at first instance concluded.

Perhaps the mother had hoped that it would be easier to rebuild a relationship with a partner without her daughter. Or she may have wanted to get rid of the child because life as a single parent was exhausting.

The defendant recently spoke about the case in a criminal podcast in the German newspaper "Die Zeit" and once again proclaimed her innocence. She sees herself as a victim of justice.

The Bernese High Court will announce the verdict on March 24.