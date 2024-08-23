The Bernese High Court ruled that the violent killing of a woman in Ostermundigen was murder. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Friday, the Bernese High Court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 16 years' imprisonment for murder. The defendant was accused of killing an acquaintance in Ostermundigen BE in 2021 over money and a laptop.

With its ruling, the High Court upheld the decision of the court of first instance. The accused had admitted to killing the young woman. Beyond that, however, his statements remained contradictory, the presiding judge of the criminal division of the high court explained.

The statements had seemed contrived, rehearsed and result-oriented, said the presiding judge of the criminal chamber. The man had acted in a particularly ruthless manner and had killed the then 20-year-old woman for a trivial reason and for blatantly selfish reasons, the second instance also concluded.

The accused's defense lawyer had pleaded for intentional homicide and demanded a prison sentence of only five years.

