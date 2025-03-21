The Bern police have caught the suspected Länggass shooter. (symbolic picture) Keystone

The Bern cantonal police have arrested a 63-year-old man who allegedly fired shots at a driver in the Länggass district of Bern on Wednesday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The man was provisionally arrested, the Bern cantonal police announced on Friday. The responsible public prosecutor's office has applied to the compulsory measures court for pre-trial detention, it added. A firearm and a car have been seized. Further investigations are underway.

A driver was seriously injured on Wednesday evening on Neufeldstrasse by several shots fired from a moving car. The suspected shooter fled the scene after the attack.

The police did not provide any information on the identity of the victim on request. They referred to the ongoing investigation and the protection of privacy. The injured man was still in hospital on Friday.