The incident at Christopher Street Day in Berlin has also shaken the organizers of the Pride Festival in Bern. Their thoughts are “with all those affected, their loved ones, and everyone who had to witness what happened.”

In Bern on Saturday, about 10,000 people took to the streets to support the rights and causes of the LGBTQ+ community. (File photo)

“It’s moments like these that really show what community means: We support one another, stand up for one another, and never leave anyone behind,” the organizers of Bern Pride wrote on Instagram on Sunday morning. The post was also directed specifically at the Berlin community and Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Berlin: “We are with you—in spirit, in solidarity, and in our shared unity across borders.”

The CSD in Berlin had to be called off shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday evening after a car plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of the large-scale event. At least one woman was killed, and 16 other people were injured—several of them critically.

On Saturday, people in Bern also took to the streets to advocate for the rights and causes of the queer community. According to the organizers, around 10,000 people participated. In addition to a march through the city, concerts, speeches, and drag shows were held on Bundesplatz.