40 larvae and 90 adult rhinoceros beetles were released at four different locations in Bern.

For the first time in Switzerland, rhinoceros beetles have been released into the wild in Bern. The species is extinct in the region and this is intended to create new populations.

130 rhinoceros beetles (larvae and adults) have been released into the wild along the River Aare in Bern in order to reintroduce the species to its former habitat.

The joint project between the City of Bern, the zoo and the Natural History Museum aims to create stable populations and promote the spread of the species to other habitats.

The beetles have been considered extinct in Bern since 1978; the current breeding comes from larvae that were found in Basel in 2021 and reared at Bern Zoo. Show more

A total of 40 larvae and 90 adult rhinoceros beetles were released at four locations along the River Aare in Bern, as announced by the zoo and the city of Bern on Wednesday. Specially constructed piles of wood awaited their new inhabitants.

The aim of the joint project between the city, zoo and Bern Natural History Museum is to return the insects to their former home. The hope is that new populations will become established - and that some of the adult beetles will move on to colonize additional habitats.

The last of its kind is on display in the museum

The rhinoceros beetles, which can grow up to four centimetres in size, are considered extinct in Bern. The last documented find dates back to 1978 and is on display at the Natural History Museum in Bern. According to the Swiss Center for the Cartography of Fauna "info fauna", there was evidence of rhinoceros beetles in Bern until 1939.

However, there are still isolated populations in Valais and Ticino, in the Lausanne area, in Basel, in Frick AG and in the Jura.

Rhinoceros beetles spend most of their life as larvae in hiding. The development cycle of the larvae takes around three years. The adult beetles do not live long. The phase as a flying adult beetle lasts only a few days to weeks and is used exclusively for mating and laying eggs.

Breeding for the Bernese rhinoceros beetle began in 2021. Larvae were taken from the soil substrate of a playground in Basel and used for breeding at Bern Zoo. Last year, around 50 larvae of the beetle were buried on the grounds of the zoo. Beetles have never been released into the wild in Switzerland before, as the zoo announced at the time.