In April 2029, a camera from the University of Bern will help to study the asteroid "Apophis" as it passes close to Earth. The information obtained will help to improve the protection of the Earth from asteroid impacts.

On 13 April 2029, "Apophis" will pass Earth at a distance of just 32,000 kilometers. The Earth's gravitational pull will slightly deform the asteroid and influence its rotation. It is possible that small debris avalanches will be triggered, bringing material from the interior to the surface, as the University of Bern announced on Monday.

The extremely rare event offers scientists the opportunity to study the physical properties and potential changes on the asteroid's surface in detail.

The construction of instruments for space missions has a long tradition at the University of Bern. Numerous industrial and academic partners throughout Switzerland are involved in the project. International partners in France, Canada and Austria are also supplying components.

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently approved the RAMSES mission, which is being carried out jointly with the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA), at its Ministerial Council meeting.