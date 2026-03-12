Bichsel from Interlaken will focus entirely on home care services. (archive picture) sda

The pharmaceutical company Galenica is pulling the plug on its subsidiary Bichsel in Interlaken. Production will cease by the end of 2026 - which means 152 employees will lose their jobs.

The pharmaceutical company Bichsel in the Bernese Oberland is ceasing production. The company has announced that the Board of Directors has decided to close the pharmaceutical production facility in Interlaken by the end of 2026.

This will affect 152 employees who will lose their jobs. Bichsel is part of the Bern-based pharmaceutical group Galenica.

The decision comes after a consultation process with the workforce. Originally, around 170 jobs were to be cut.

Production in deficit for years

The company cites economic problems as the main reason. Production has been in the red for years. Despite investments, buildings and systems are no longer competitive.

According to the company, profitable continued operation is not possible in any scenario. Nevertheless, the production of important medicines is to continue until the end of 2026.

At the same time, Bichsel wants to support its customers in finding alternative suppliers.

An extended redundancy plan has also been drawn up for the employees affected. Among other things, this takes into account age and years of service and includes a hardship provision. Employees will also be supported in their search for new jobs.

At the same time, the parent company Galenica is examining whether some of the employees can be kept on within the Group.

In the long term, Bichsel wants to focus more on home care services. This includes providing care to patients at home or in care facilities - for example on behalf of Spitex organizations.