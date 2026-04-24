Melt water from the polar regions could have been partly responsible for the ice ages. (symbolic image) Keystone

A weaker ocean current in the North Atlantic could have played a decisive role in the formation of ice ages. Researchers at the University of Bern also see this as a possible warning signal for today's climate change.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A study by the University of Bern shows that a slowed North Atlantic current could intensify ice ages.

Meltwater from glaciers weakened the mixing of the ocean and reduced the oxygen content in the depths.

The findings are considered a warning signal because similar processes could be repeated as a result of climate change. Show more

A slowdown in ocean currents in the North Atlantic could have been partly responsible for longer and more intense ice ages around a million years ago. This is the conclusion of a study published on Friday by the University of Bern.

The researchers at the University of Bern, led by Iván Hernández-Almeida from the Past Global Changes global research network based at the University of Bern, investigated the reasons for the clyma cycles with warm and ice ages. According to a press release, they were able to identify traces from sediment borings south of Iceland that could have contributed to these cycles.

The main aim was to find out how well oxygenated the deep North Atlantic was over 800,000 years ago. During cold phases, the oxygen content was greatly reduced - surprisingly in a region that is considered to be very well ventilated today.

The researchers identified the reason for this as large quantities of melted freshwater that had entered the North Atlantic from ever-growing glaciers and icebergs. This lighter freshwater stabilized the upper layer of the ocean and thus weakened the currents that transport oxygen-rich water into the depths.

According to the study, one of the consequences was that less of the CO2 dissolved in the ocean was able to reach the surface and escape into the atmosphere. The decrease in CO2 concentration then led to an expansion of the polar ice sheets.

Warning signal for the future of the climate

For the researchers at the University of Bern, the results are also significant with regard to today's climate change, as they write. Climate models predict that the Atlantic ocean current could weaken as a result of global warming and the increasing input of meltwater from Greenland. This is an important warning signal of how sensitively this system can react even today.