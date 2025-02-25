The Mars rover Perseverance takes a selfie on Mars on July 23, 2024. The red dust comes from decayed iron oxide. (symbolic image) Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Science has long known the reason for the red color of Mars. But a new research finding now provides further insights into the planet's past.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers discover a new iron mineral on Mars that only forms in the presence of cold water: Ferrihydrite.

The team from the University of Bern identified the material as the cause of the red Martian dust - the planet was rusting.

However, this also means that liquid water could have been more widespread in the planet's past than previously assumed. Show more

Even when viewed with the naked eye, Mars sometimes appears reddish in the night sky. The scientific explanation: at some point in the past, the planet rusted. More precisely, the iron in the Martian rock once reacted with water and oxidized in the process. This process is similar to the formation of rust on Earth.

Over time, the iron oxide disintegrated into fine dust, which spread over the entire surface of Mars and gave the planet its characteristic appearance. This is already known to science.

But now it has emerged that there are apparently different types of iron oxide on the planet, and their exact composition could provide crucial clues about the past of water on Mars.

Water more widespread than assumed

Until now, scientists assumed that the iron oxide on Mars consisted mainly of hematite - a mineral that forms under dry surface conditions and reacted with the Martian atmosphere over billions of years. However, new data suggests that it could be ferrihydrite instead. This mineral forms in the presence of cold water, suggesting that it formed when Mars still had water on its surface.

The discovery has implications for the question of whether life ever existed on Mars. An international research team led by the University of Bern (Unibe) identified the iron mineral ferrihydrite as the cause of the red Martian dust, according to a study published on Tuesday in the journal "Nature Communications".

"The result shows that Mars rusted when liquid water was abundant on the planet," explained lead author Adomas Valantinas from Unibe. This indicates that liquid water could have been more widespread on the planet in the past than previously assumed. "This is an essential prerequisite for life," said Valantinas.

