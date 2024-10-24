The Bern Commercial Criminal Court has sentenced a 76-year-old man and his 62-year-old partner to prison for fraud. (symbolic image) Keystone

Despite tax debts, a Bernese couple concealed assets worth millions from the authorities. Now they have to go to prison.

SDA

On Thursday, the Bern Commercial Criminal Court sentenced a 76-year-old man and his 62-year-old partner to prison for fraud.

The man was sentenced to 57 months' imprisonment, i.e. four years and nine months. The sentence is unconditional. The man was also fined 60 daily rates of 30 francs and a fine of 400 francs.

The woman, who was regarded as an accomplice and only partially as an accomplice, was sentenced to a conditional custodial sentence of 18 months.

The Economic Criminal Court considered it proven that the man and his partner withheld assets worth millions from the authorities despite tax debts. The couple also lived on social welfare and supplementary benefits without justification. The two were found guilty of fraud and seizure fraud, among other things.

SDA