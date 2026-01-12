The headquarters of sewing machine manufacturer Bernina in Steckborn TG. sda

The sewing machine manufacturer Bernina International AG is under economic pressure. The company wants to relocate the assembly of sewing machines from Steckborn to its own plant in Thailand. Up to 40 jobs could be affected.

This is due to the strong Swiss franc, high dependence on the US market and increasing business risks.

Prototype construction and the logistics center for accessories and spare parts are to remain in Steckborn. Show more

Sewing machine manufacturer Bernina International AG, based in Steckborn, plans to relocate production to its own plant in Thailand. The company informed its employees on Monday. A consultation process will run until February 11.

Bernina came under severe economic pressure in 2025, the company announced on Monday. The Bernina Textile Group generates almost three quarters of its turnover in the USA, of which around 70 percent is in its core business of sewing and knitting machines.

The development of the dollar-franc exchange rate poses enormous challenges for the company. Further business risks are expected in 2026. "Significant price increases" would have to be implemented in the USA. Their impact on demand is difficult to estimate.

A maximum of 40 people affected

Bernina currently employs 334 people in Steckborn. There are 1246 employees worldwide. Relocating production from the plant in Thurgau to Thailand would affect a maximum of 40 people who are currently employed in sewing machine assembly and mechanical production. According to the press release, this measure would enable the company to strengthen its profitability.

Prototype construction and the logistics center for accessories and spare parts are to remain in Steckborn. The plant in Thailand was founded in 1990. It is owned by the Bernina Textile Group and is under Swiss management.