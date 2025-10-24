The "Veranda" restaurant from the inside: Soon it will be over. Gault Millau

The Bernese restaurant "Veranda" in Länggasse has been an insider tip for gourmets for over two decades - awarded several times by "Gault Millau". Now the restaurant is closing at the end of November.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The popular restaurant "Veranda" in Bern's Länggasse is closing at the end of November after 24 years.

Owner Verena Brunner cites economic problems and a lack of staff as the reasons.

The restaurant had been awarded several "Gault Millau" points. Show more

After 24 years, the "Veranda" restaurant in Bern's Länggasse is closing its doors at the end of November.

Owner Verena Brunner explains to the "Berner Zeitung" that she made the decision "with a heavy heart". In addition to the tense staffing situation in the hospitality industry, economic reasons also led to the closure.

The trigger was the dismissal of the last managing director, who left the establishment during his probationary period for personal reasons. But the real cause lies deeper: the "Veranda" never fully recovered after the coronavirus pandemic and never became self-sustaining again, Brunner told the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper.

The restaurant will remain open during the week until the end of November, but will be closed at weekends.

Gault Millau awards time and again

Over the years, the restaurant has repeatedly received Gault Millau awards. Head chef Max Zwahlen was praised for his fresh, seasonal dishes and the "Veranda" was regarded as an "oasis of calm in the city".

The restaurant, housed in an old villa, is known for its picture gallery in the entrance area and the secluded garden, which served as a meeting place for many regulars in summer.

Brunner is grateful for the loyal clientele and the team that has "filled the former retirement home building with life" over the years. She does not rule out the possibility of leasing the restaurant. How long the doors will remain closed remains to be seen.

Other renowned restaurants in Switzerland have also closed in recent months. For example, the gourmet restaurant "Trübli" in Winterthur with its 16 Gault Millau points will close its doors in spring 2026 - blue News reported.