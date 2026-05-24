"Front for business, back for the party" - this was the motto of the annual European mullet hairstyle competition held in Audregnies, Belgium, at the weekend.

The annual European mullet hairstyle competition took place in Audregnies, Belgium, at the weekend, pictured here is a participant in the Swiss Mullet Cup in October 2024. (symbolic image)

Hundreds of participants celebrated the distinctive haircut, in which the hair on the forehead and sides is kept short, while the back section is allowed to grow out. The winner of the competition for the best hairstyle was a duo: Bérénice (44) and Samuel (46) competed under the stage name "BesaMulet".

"Mulet" or "" is the French or English name for the mullet. The "short at the front, long at the back" hairstyle was particularly popular in the 1980s. Famous wearers included footballer Rudi Völler and pop legend David Bowie.

Fourth Mullet Championship in Europe

This year's competition was the fourth Mullet Championship in Europe. The participants, some of whom had traveled from France, Spain and England, were not only interested in having fun - for some, the hairstyle has become a way of life.

"The Mullet is open - towards others, towards difference, towards adventure. He has a wild side," said competition spokesperson David Hubert, known under the pseudonym Edgar Funkel.

Jury member Lolita Demoustiez, known as Dalita, emphasized that the competition not only honored the haircut, but also the personality of the wearer, which is why the participants also had to fill out a questionnaire with information about themselves.

According to 60-year-old Belgian Christine, the Mullet has helped her out of a life crisis. "It just feels great and I still haven't taken any antidepressants. Long live the Mullet," said the silver-haired competition participant.