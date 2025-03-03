In addition to text messages, WhatsApp also shows statistics on calls, including the total time spent on calls. These values can be used to better understand your own usage behavior or to compare it with friends and family.
If you want to reset your usage statistics, you can do so at any time. There is a corresponding option in the network usage that resets all figures to zero.
And if you want to get an even more detailed insight into your smartphone usage behavior, you can activate the Screen Time function on iPhones or "Digital Wellbeing" & parental control settings on Android devices. These overviews not only show the time used each day, but also list which apps are used most frequently.