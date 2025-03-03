Five open messages is still manageable. Meta

With a relatively simple trick, you can quickly find out how many messages you have already sent and received via WhatsApp. Find out how here.

Martin Abgottspon

You send dozens of text messages to friends and acquaintances every day. It is not uncommon for individual emojis to accumulate over months or years.

However, only a few people know that the app keeps detailed statistics on usage. Hidden in the settings, WhatsApp shows, among other things, the number of messages sent and received.

How to find the statistics First go to "Settings" in WhatsApp.

Then open "Storage and data".

Click on "Network usage" to access the statistics overview. Show more

Under Storage and data, the statistics are hidden under Network usage. blue News

Even more insights with screen time

In addition to text messages, WhatsApp also shows statistics on calls, including the total time spent on calls. These values can be used to better understand your own usage behavior or to compare it with friends and family.

If you want to reset your usage statistics, you can do so at any time. There is a corresponding option in the network usage that resets all figures to zero.

And if you want to get an even more detailed insight into your smartphone usage behavior, you can activate the Screen Time function on iPhones or "Digital Wellbeing" & parental control settings on Android devices. These overviews not only show the time used each day, but also list which apps are used most frequently.