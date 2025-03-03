  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Hidden statistics Bet you've already sent a lot more WhatsApp messages than you think.

Martin Abgottspon

3.3.2025

Five open messages is still manageable.
Five open messages is still manageable.
Meta

With a relatively simple trick, you can quickly find out how many messages you have already sent and received via WhatsApp. Find out how here.

03.03.2025, 13:53

04.03.2025, 21:32

You send dozens of text messages to friends and acquaintances every day. It is not uncommon for individual emojis to accumulate over months or years.

SafetyCore

SafetyCore" security updateGoogle searches your cell phone for nude pictures

However, only a few people know that the app keeps detailed statistics on usage. Hidden in the settings, WhatsApp shows, among other things, the number of messages sent and received.

How to find the statistics

  • First go to "Settings" in WhatsApp.
  • Then open "Storage and data".
  • Click on "Network usage" to access the statistics overview.
Show more
Under Storage and data, the statistics are hidden under Network usage.
Under Storage and data, the statistics are hidden under Network usage.
blue News

Even more insights with screen time

In addition to text messages, WhatsApp also shows statistics on calls, including the total time spent on calls. These values can be used to better understand your own usage behavior or to compare it with friends and family.

If you want to reset your usage statistics, you can do so at any time. There is a corresponding option in the network usage that resets all figures to zero.

And if you want to get an even more detailed insight into your smartphone usage behavior, you can activate the Screen Time function on iPhones or "Digital Wellbeing" & parental control settings on Android devices. These overviews not only show the time used each day, but also list which apps are used most frequently.

More from MyTech

Aviation. Gategroup with significant sales growth and operational improvement

AviationGategroup with significant sales growth and operational improvement

Miscellaneous.

Miscellaneous"Monstercorso" of the Guuggenmusigen closes Lucerne Carnival

A23a on the wrong track. World's largest iceberg runs aground north of Antarctica

A23a on the wrong trackWorld's largest iceberg runs aground north of Antarctica

"Acute respiratory failure"Pope has to wear ventilator mask again at night

After a drive-by in Mannheim. Investigating judge issues arrest warrant for murder against fatality driver

After a drive-by in MannheimInvestigating judge issues arrest warrant for murder against fatality driver