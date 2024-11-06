Kamala Harris has many fans in Hollywood, many artists and stars had spoken out in favor of the candidate before the US election or supported her during her campaign appearances on the ground. It was no use, the blue bubble burst and Donald Trump won the election.
The reactions to Trump's election victory: disappointment and anger, but mostly embarrassed silence. The shock runs deep. Only a few have spoken out on social media so far, but some of them with drastic words.
Rapper Cardi B. wrote "I hate y'all bad." (I hate you all really bad.). In a live video on Instagram, she was even more explicit: "I swear to god I'm gonna f**k you up, get away from me! I'm sick of you! Burn your f**king hats motherf****r", she scolded when asked by a Trump fan if she would come to his inauguration.
Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years…
Director Adam McKay ("The Big Short", "Don't Look Up") is also frustrated. However, the Oscar winner also provides a cynical analysis of the many mistakes made by the Democrats in recent years.
Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy? 1/