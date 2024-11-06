  1. Residential Customers
US stars react to Trump comeback Between embarrassed silence and frustrated anger

Andreas Fischer

6.11.2024

Donald Trump is back. Many US stars obviously have to digest this first.
Keystone / AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

During the US election campaign, numerous celebrities clearly sided with Kamala Harris. After Donald Trump's victory, there is a depressed silence among the stars - with loud exceptions.

06.11.2024, 16:13

06.11.2024, 20:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Many stars in the USA supported Kamala Harris during the election campaign.
  • The fact that Donald Trump won has left them stunned silent. Only rapper Cardi B. speaks out loudly and clearly.
  • There are also celebrity reactions from Switzerland, for example from Hazel Brugger.
Show more

Kamala Harris has many fans in Hollywood, many artists and stars had spoken out in favor of the candidate before the US election or supported her during her campaign appearances on the ground. It was no use, the blue bubble burst and Donald Trump won the election.

The reactions to Trump's election victory: disappointment and anger, but mostly embarrassed silence. The shock runs deep. Only a few have spoken out on social media so far, but some of them with drastic words.

Rapper Cardi B. wrote "I hate y'all bad." (I hate you all really bad.). In a live video on Instagram, she was even more explicit: "I swear to god I'm gonna f**k you up, get away from me! I'm sick of you! Burn your f**king hats motherf****r", she scolded when asked by a Trump fan if she would come to his inauguration.

Stephen King no longer has any hope for democracy, actress Christina Applegate wants to be unfollowed by everyone who voted against the rights of women and people with disabilities.

Director Adam McKay ("The Big Short", "Don't Look Up") is also frustrated. However, the Oscar winner also provides a cynical analysis of the many mistakes made by the Democrats in recent years.

Swiss celebrities have also already commented on the election result. While Hazel Brugger is already at the end of her tether ...

... DJ Antoine posted a US flag on his Instagram story and wrote: "Thank You. Make America Great Again."

