Donald Trump is back.

During the US election campaign, numerous celebrities clearly sided with Kamala Harris. After Donald Trump's victory, there is a depressed silence among the stars - with loud exceptions.

Kamala Harris has many fans in Hollywood, many artists and stars had spoken out in favor of the candidate before the US election or supported her during her campaign appearances on the ground. It was no use, the blue bubble burst and Donald Trump won the election.

The reactions to Trump's election victory: disappointment and anger, but mostly embarrassed silence. The shock runs deep. Only a few have spoken out on social media so far, but some of them with drastic words.

Cardi B via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/5KnPPeOuqr — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 6, 2024

Rapper Cardi B. wrote "I hate y'all bad." (I hate you all really bad.). In a live video on Instagram, she was even more explicit: "I swear to god I'm gonna f**k you up, get away from me! I'm sick of you! Burn your f**king hats motherf****r", she scolded when asked by a Trump fan if she would come to his inauguration.

Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years… — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

Stephen King no longer has any hope for democracy, actress Christina Applegate wants to be unfollowed by everyone who voted against the rights of women and people with disabilities.

There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD.

You can say the same about democracy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 6, 2024

Director Adam McKay ("The Big Short", "Don't Look Up") is also frustrated. However, the Oscar winner also provides a cynical analysis of the many mistakes made by the Democrats in recent years.

Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee,

never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking,

the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?

1/ — Adam McKay (@ZombiePanther2) November 6, 2024

Swiss celebrities have also already commented on the election result. While Hazel Brugger is already at the end of her tether ...

... DJ Antoine posted a US flag on his Instagram story and wrote: "Thank You. Make America Great Again."