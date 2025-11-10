  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

False support Beware of these scammers pretending to be Apple employees

Martin Abgottspon

10.11.2025

Alleged Apple employees are trying to access the data of unwary phone victims.
Alleged Apple employees are trying to access the data of unwary phone victims.
Gemini @blue News

Fraudsters pretend to be Apple employees on the phone, sometimes speak Swiss German and refer to alleged hacker attacks on the Apple ID.

10.11.2025, 09:10

10.11.2025, 09:11

The callers pretend to be acting on behalf of Apple and warn of an alleged security problem with the Apple ID. Personal details such as phone number or email address may have been taken from previous data leaks or fraud attempts. To feign seriousness, a genuine support email is simultaneously triggered via Apple's international help pages, confirming an alleged callback. This email may actually come from an official Apple sender address, as the fraudsters are abusing the support channel themselves.

Five perfidious tricks. These scams are the most dangerous for senior citizens

Five perfidious tricksThese scams are the most dangerous for senior citizens

During the conversation, the perpetrators urge users to disclose sensitive information. This involves not only the password to the Apple ID, but often also credit card details or remote access to the device. If the perpetrators gain access, they can read out personal data, install malware or take complete control of the account.

What should I do?

  • Forward potential fraud e-mails to cybercrimepolice.ch.
  • Ignore the e-mail and delete it or move it to your junk or spam folder.
  • End the call if you are unsure.
  • Never give your passwords over the phone.
  • Never disclose sensitive data without first carrying out thorough checks.
  • If in doubt, contact official Apple support directly via the Apple website or the Apple support app.
Show more

I have disclosed my data

  • Inform your financial institution immediately and have the affected bank or credit cards blocked.
  • Immediately change the password of your Apple ID and other accounts where you use the same password.
  • Have your device checked by a specialist for malware or unauthorized access.
  • Go to your local cantonal police station by telephone and file a complaint.
Show more

More from MyTech

Latest news. 79 people injured in train collision in Slovakia

Latest news79 people injured in train collision in Slovakia

Public transport. Postbus no longer sells tickets on buses in Graubünden

Public transportPostbus no longer sells tickets on buses in Graubünden

Tourism and leisure. Social partners in the hospitality industry want out of the low-wage zone

Tourism and leisureSocial partners in the hospitality industry want out of the low-wage zone

Suffocation as a result of hanging. Dozens of prisoners found dead in Ecuador - authorities investigate

Suffocation as a result of hangingDozens of prisoners found dead in Ecuador - authorities investigate

Animal world. New bat species discovered in Lucerne

Animal worldNew bat species discovered in Lucerne