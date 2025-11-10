Alleged Apple employees are trying to access the data of unwary phone victims. Gemini @blue News

Fraudsters pretend to be Apple employees on the phone, sometimes speak Swiss German and refer to alleged hacker attacks on the Apple ID.

Martin Abgottspon

The callers pretend to be acting on behalf of Apple and warn of an alleged security problem with the Apple ID. Personal details such as phone number or email address may have been taken from previous data leaks or fraud attempts. To feign seriousness, a genuine support email is simultaneously triggered via Apple's international help pages, confirming an alleged callback. This email may actually come from an official Apple sender address, as the fraudsters are abusing the support channel themselves.

During the conversation, the perpetrators urge users to disclose sensitive information. This involves not only the password to the Apple ID, but often also credit card details or remote access to the device. If the perpetrators gain access, they can read out personal data, install malware or take complete control of the account.

What should I do? Forward potential fraud e-mails to cybercrimepolice.ch.

Ignore the e-mail and delete it or move it to your junk or spam folder.

End the call if you are unsure.

Never give your passwords over the phone.

Never disclose sensitive data without first carrying out thorough checks.

If in doubt, contact official Apple support directly via the Apple website or the Apple support app. Show more