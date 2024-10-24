Richmond Zürich offers a wide range of bags, clothes and accessories. Screenshot richmond-zurich.ch

The online store Richmond Zürich advertises itself as a family business that has to close. However, the goods come from China. And the alleged owner doesn't even exist.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The online store Richmond Zurich describes itself as a Zurich-based family business that is now having to close after more than three decades.

A woman named Anna Mia Glanzmann is listed as the owner with a false photo.

Customer reviews and a comparison with other online stores also lead to the conclusion that the items on offer are cheap goods from China. Show more

"It is with mixed feelings that we announce the closure of our family business after 35 years," says the website of Richmond Zurich, an online store for clothing. Instead of the double S, the Eszett (ß) is used - a strange decision to say the least for a Zurich-based family business.

"Although it saddens us to say goodbye, we are incredibly grateful for the love and support you have given us over the years," the text continues. The message is signed by Anna Mia Glanzmann, with her picture prominently displayed next to it.

However, there is probably no such thing as Anna Mia Glanzmann. At least she is not the woman in the photo. A quick search reveals that her photo is a stock photo, a symbolic image. Other online stores also advertise with the smiling middle-aged woman.

Scathing customer reviews

In addition to the questionable identity of the supposed owner, there are other dubious circumstances. For example, the family business Richmond Zurich does not list an address or telephone number on its website, let alone an imprint - although this is mandatory in Switzerland.

The mysterious background of the company does not seem to have remained hidden from customers either. There are nine reviews of Richmond Zurich on the Trustpilot platform. All of them are devastating with one out of five stars. There is talk of "scammers" and a "fake store of the worst kind".

What's more, "all the junk" comes from China. In the event of a complaint, the item would have to be sent back to China at the customer's own expense.

Cheap goods from China

In fact, the Richmond range includes numerous items of clothing that are also offered on Chinese online stores such as Temu, Shein or AliExpress. Richmond itself writes on its website about a "wonderful collection". He continues: "Each piece has been made with care and attention to detail and reflects the passion we have put into our work since day one."

Due to the imminent closure, a 75% discount is being offered on the entire range. Anyone who suspects that the real reason for the low prices is the actual purchase price is a rogue.

Richmond Zurich has not yet responded to an inquiry from blue News.