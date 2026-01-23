No time? blue News summarizes for you France has replaced toll booths on several highways, such as the A13, A14, A4, and A79, with the barrier-free free-flow system.

Criminals are exploiting this change to send deceptively genuine text messages and emails in the name of Ulys or Vinci Autoroutes, using small outstanding amounts and time pressure.

Genuine operators never send a payment link; they only accept payments through the official customer portal.

You’re back from your summer vacation, and your phone buzzes: “Ulys – Toll: A balance of 6.80 euros is still outstanding. Please settle within 48 hours, otherwise fees will apply.” The logo is right, the colors are right, and you did indeed drive on the A13 toward Normandy two days ago. So pay quickly before it gets expensive. Fraudsters are currently targeting exactly this reflex—and hitting the mark alarmingly well.

The German Foreign Office in Berlin has now issued an official warning about a wave of fake toll demands on French highways. Particularly targeted: the A13 between Paris and Caen, as well as the A14. Ironically, these are the very routes many Swiss people take to Normandy, the Atlantic coast, or toward Paris. The warning therefore applies to you as well.

First the toll booths disappear, then the scammers appear

For a few years now, France has been switching its toll system to what’s known as free-flow tolling. Instead of stopping at a barrier and taking a ticket, you simply drive through a portal that captures your license plate via camera. The bill comes later. You must pay the fee yourself within 72 hours—online via the operator’s website, at a kiosk, or at a tobacco shop. Less traffic, more convenience. But it’s also a completely new system that many travelers haven’t fully grasped yet.

And it is precisely this uncertainty that forms the basis of the scammers’ business model. Anyone who has driven on a toll-free stretch expects to receive a bill. When a text message arrives with a small outstanding amount, it doesn’t seem suspicious—it seems logical. The scam works not in spite of, but because of the new system.

Why the scam is so believable

The fake messages are professionally crafted. They bear the logos of well-known operators like Ulys or Vinci Autoroutes. The tone is matter-of-fact and official, and the amount demanded is almost always in the harmless range of five to ten euros. Added to this is the built-in time pressure. Anyone who doesn’t pay immediately faces late fees or an account freeze. The link in the message then leads to a page that looks almost identical to the real one. And any credit card number you enter there goes straight to the scammers.

The insidious thing is that there is actually some truth to the whole logic. Anyone who really neglects to pay their toll in France risks a fine that can climb as high as 375 euros if payment is delayed. This real threat is what makes the fake reminder truly effective. Vinci Autoroutes and Ulys emphasize that there was no data breach and have filed a police report. But the scammers don’t need any stolen data at all. They simply send out their messages widely and wait until someone clicks the link in a panic.

This is what the real messages look like

There are clear signs that help you distinguish a legitimate message from a fake one. Genuine emails from the operators end exclusively with official domains such as @ulys.com, @vinci-autoroutes.com, or @services.ulys.com. If in doubt, take a close look at the sender’s address, not just the displayed name. Genuine SMS messages come only from the short code 36035 or with the sender “VINCI.” A message from a regular French cell phone number is almost always a scam attempt.

The most important telltale sign, however, is something else. No official operator will send you a direct payment link via SMS or email. Payments are always made through the respective customer portal—for example, via sanef.com for the A13, A14, and A4, or via aliae.com for the A79. If you suspect you have an outstanding fee, type the address into your browser yourself, enter your license plate number, and check whether there really is an outstanding amount. Never click on the link in the message.