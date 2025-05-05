If you are currently booking your vacation, you should be particularly careful. IMAGO/NurPhoto

Criminals are sending deceptively genuine messages via the official Booking.com chat and asking you to enter your credit card details. Consumer protection experts advise caution.

Dominik Müller

Shortly before the start of the summer vacation season, consumer protection experts are issuing an urgent warning about a particularly perfidious scam that is currently affecting travelers. Criminals are using the popular booking platform Booking.com to obtain users' credit card details via fake messages.

According to the "Watchlist Internet" portal, which specializes in online fraud, those affected receive supposedly official messages after their booking requesting re-verification. Alleged technical problems or new security requirements serve as a pretext - in reality, a fraud attempt is behind it.

Particularly insidious: the messages contain a link to a deceptively real fake Booking.com page. There, users are urged to enter their payment details - often with the threat that their booking will be canceled if they do not respond within hours.

Fake messages in real chats

What is explosive is that many of these fake messages appear directly in the platform's official chat - i.e. via the channel that is normally used to communicate with the hotel. The fraudsters had apparently previously gained access to the accounts of accommodation providers and were thus able to access bookings and guest contacts.

Consumer advocates urgently advise: Never enter payment details via linked websites - even if the message comes via the Booking.com chat. If in doubt, call the hotel directly and ask. Such attempts at fraud are not new, but have recently been observed more frequently.

Report suspicious messages

Booking.com itself advises you to always check the booking confirmation and the details on the offer page when receiving payment requests. Suspicious messages should be reported directly to customer service. The platform emphasizes that no legitimate request requires sensitive data via insecure channels.

In addition to the chat scams, "Watchlist Internet" also warns against fake advertisements on Booking.com that lure you in with particularly low prices. In these cases, you are asked to make the payment outside of the platform - for example by email or WhatsApp. Those who accept this usually lose their money. According to Booking.com, around 1.5 million phishing attempts were blocked in 2023 and 250,000 in 2024 - a decrease that the platform sees as a success of its protective measures.