Pools can cause major problems on balconies. IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

As temperatures rise, the desire to cool off quickly at home increases. But anyone who sets up a paddling pool or even a small pool on their balcony should be careful. An accident in Spain shows the risks that are underestimated.

Barman Nicolas

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Spain, two women were seriously injured after a balcony collapsed under the weight of a paddling pool.

In Switzerland, too, pools, whirlpools and large planters can exceed the load limits of a balcony.

Experts recommend checking the load-bearing capacity before any unusual installations. Show more

What was meant to be a harmless way to cool off ended in a serious accident in north-eastern Spain. In the city of Girona, two women were injured at the end of May after a balcony gave way under the weight of a paddling pool that had been installed. Both fell onto the balcony below.

The incident attracted attention far beyond Spain. As summer approaches, the same question arises in many places in Switzerland: is it even allowed to put a pool on a balcony?

Water quickly becomes a heavyweight

At first glance, a small paddling pool seems harmless. You can create a private swimming oasis for just a few francs.

However, the problem lies in the weight of the water. One cubic meter of water corresponds to 1000 liters - and weighs around a ton. Add to this the weight of the pool itself, garden furniture and the people in it.

Even small pools can therefore add several hundred kilograms to a balcony within a few square meters.

What applies in Switzerland?

In Switzerland, residential balconies are generally built in accordance with the SIA 261 standard so that they can bear a load of at least 350 kilograms per square meter.

This load already takes into account people, furniture and normal everyday objects.

However, this is precisely where the danger lies: larger paddling pools, inflatable whirlpools or heavy planters can exceed these values under certain circumstances. Experts therefore advise checking the load-bearing capacity before any unusual installations.

If in doubt, the landlord, the management or a construction expert should be consulted.

It's not just the statics that can cause problems

Even if a balcony appears stable enough, there is still a risk of further difficulties.

If water leaks or a basin is emptied in an uncontrolled manner, apartments below can be damaged. Moisture damage, discolored ceilings or water ingress can quickly lead to expensive repairs.

There are also potential conflicts with neighbors. As with barbecues or other activities on the balcony, the usual duties of consideration also apply to paddling pools.

Small paddling pools for children are generally unproblematic. Nevertheless, it is still worth keeping an eye on the overall weight. The decisive factors are the size of the balcony, the amount of water and the question of how the pool will be emptied again later.