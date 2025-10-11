  1. Residential Customers
Lucerne police warn Beware, telephone scammers are particularly active at the moment

Dominik Müller

11.10.2025

Anyone who receives a call from the police demanding cash should hang up immediately and call the emergency services.
Symbolbild: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The Lucerne police have received numerous reports of telephone fraud in recent days. In the vast majority of cases, it was only an attempt. In three cases, the fraudsters were successful.

11.10.2025, 08:11

11.10.2025, 10:52

In the last few days, the Lucerne police have received around 40 reports of suspected telephone fraudsters at work. According to a police statement, they pretended to be police officers or claimed to be from the public prosecutor's office or employees of a bank.

The fraudsters were successful in three cases in the canton of Lucerne. The amount of the offense amounts to several tens of thousands of francs. The police are warning against these fraudsters - and have published tips on how to protect yourself:

How to protect yourself

  • Be suspicious when you receive a call. End the call immediately and do not disclose any of your personal details.
  • Never hand over cash or valuables to someone you don't know.
  • Do not give out your bank cards or other financial details.
  • Do not allow yourself to be put under pressure - hanging up is your right.
  • Talk to those around you about the risk of telephone fraud.
  • If you are unsure, end the call immediately and contact the police directly yourself.
You must do this if you have already paid money or disclosed data

  • Contact your bank or the financial institution concerned immediately and have your bank cards or accounts blocked.
  • Contact the nearest police station and file a complaint.
