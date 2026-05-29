Amazon founder Bezos' powerful heavy-duty rocket "New Glenn" was due to be launched for the fourth time. However, an explosion occurred during a pre-launch test. The reasons are still unclear.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The New Glenn heavy-lift rocket from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin has exploded before take-off.

During the routine test before the planned fourth flight of the unmanned rocket, the engines were to be ignited, but the rocket remained on the ground.

An explosion including a huge fireball could be seen on a livestream from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida.

"Extremely unfortunate", commented competitor Elon Musk. Show more

The powerful heavy-duty rocket "New Glenn" from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin exploded before a planned launch. During a routine test of the unmanned rocket at the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida, a large explosion including a huge fireball could be seen on a livestream.

There was an "irregularity" during the test, Blue Origin announced on the X platform. "No employees are missing. As soon as we know more, we will pass on the information." Billionaire Bezos wrote on X that the investigation into the cause of the accident was already underway. "Very tough day, but we will rebuild whatever needs to be rebuilt, and we will fly again. It's worth it," he wrote.

Engines were supposed to ignite during test, but rocket did not take off

During the test before the planned fourth launch of the "New Glenn", the engines were to be ignited, but the rocket was to remain on the ground. According to media reports, the launch was originally planned for next week at the earliest. The rocket was to launch 48 satellites into space for Amazon's satellite internet system.

The fireball could be seen from afar. AP

With the "New Glenn", Blue Origin wants to compete with tech billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX, which currently dominates commercial space travel. The explosion is a major setback. "Extremely unfortunate", commented competitor Musk on a video of the explosion on the X platform. "Rockets are difficult."

Nasa supports investigation

The US space agency Nasa will support an investigation into the incident and then provide information about possible effects on its own programs, wrote Nasa boss Jared Isaacman on X. Nasa is working with BlueOrigin on its lunar program.

The "New Glenn" rocket - named after John Glenn (1921-2016), the first American to orbit the Earth in a spaceship - made it directly into space on its first flight in January 2025. On the second flight around ten months later, the rocket launched two Mars orbiters from the US space agency NASA into space. The third launch in April was also successful, although a satellite was subsequently placed in the wrong orbit.