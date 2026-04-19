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Space travel Bezos rocket launches satellite into the wrong orbit

SDA

20.4.2026 - 01:43

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' powerful heavy-lift rocket "New Glenn" was launched for the third time. (archive image)
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' powerful heavy-lift rocket "New Glenn" was launched for the third time. (archive image)
Keystone

The powerful heavy-duty rocket "New Glenn" from the space company Blue Origin has dropped a satellite in the wrong orbit on its third launch. The exact reasons for this are still unclear, Blue Origin announced.

Keystone-SDA

20.04.2026, 01:43

"We are currently investigating and will provide an update when we have more detailed information," said the company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The "New Glenn" had previously been launched on schedule from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida - and for the first time with a previously used rocket stage. This rocket stage landed on a platform in the Atlantic again after the launch. However, the satellite named "Blue Bird 7" was then set down in an orbit that was too low, as the manufacturer AST SpaceMobile confirmed.

The "New Glenn" rocket made it directly into space on its first flight in January 2025. On its second flight around ten months later, the rocket launched two Mars orbiters from the US space agency NASA into space. In the future, Blue Origin wants to use the "New Glenn" rocket to compete with tech billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX, which currently dominates commercial space travel.

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