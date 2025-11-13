First the weather, then a solar storm postponed the second launch of the "New Glenn" rocket. Now it has lifted off successfully.

The powerful heavy-duty rocket "New Glenn" from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin has launched two Mars orbiters from the US space agency NASA into space on its second launch. It lifted off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida.

This was shown in live images from Blue Origin. With the mission called "Escapade", Nasa wants to investigate the atmosphere of the red planet, among other things.

Previously, the launch of the "New Glenn" had been postponed twice - once due to bad weather and once due to concerns about the possible effects of a violent solar storm.

The rocket had already made it directly into space on its first flight in January. This time, Blue Origin also managed to land the lower stage of the rocket safely on a boat for the first time. In the future, Blue Origin wants to use the "New Glenn" rocket to compete with SpaceX, which currently dominates commercial space travel.