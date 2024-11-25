Biden pardons turkeys before Thanksgiving - Gallery American families traditionally serve turkey at Thanksgiving. Image: Susan Walsh/AP Joe Biden is in a good mood at one of his last public appearances as US President. Image: Susan Walsh/AP The two turkeys "Peach" and "Blossom" are not served on the dinner table. Image: Mark Schiefelbein/AP The pardoning of turkeys by the President has a long tradition. Image: Susan Walsh/AP Biden pardons turkeys before Thanksgiving - Gallery American families traditionally serve turkey at Thanksgiving. Image: Susan Walsh/AP Joe Biden is in a good mood at one of his last public appearances as US President. Image: Susan Walsh/AP The two turkeys "Peach" and "Blossom" are not served on the dinner table. Image: Mark Schiefelbein/AP The pardoning of turkeys by the President has a long tradition. Image: Susan Walsh/AP

Shortly before leaving the White House, Joe Biden follows an old tradition once again: in the White House garden, he saves two turkeys from death before Thanksgiving.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Joe Biden has pardoned two turkeys ahead of the American Thanksgiving holiday.

He saved the two turkeys "Peach" and "Blossom" from death in the garden of the White House.

American families traditionally serve turkey at Thanksgiving.

A few days before the American Thanksgiving holiday, US President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys at a traditional ceremony. The two birds were thus spared the fate of many of their fellow birds on this holiday. The turkeys, which the 82-year-old saved from slaughter during the ritual on the South Lawn of the White House, are called "Peach" and "Blossom".

Peach blossoms are a symbol of "resilience", which is very fitting at the moment, joked a good-humored Biden with a view to the upcoming change of power in Washington. The Democrat has only a short time left in office. He will be replaced by Republican Donald Trump in January. The ceremony in bright sunshine was one of his last public appearances as president.

Turkey pardoning a fixed ritual since 1989

American families traditionally serve turkey at Thanksgiving. The presidential pardoning of turkeys has a long tradition. Since the 19th century, the presidential family has received a particularly sumptuous turkey before the holiday. According to the White House, President Abraham Lincoln (1861 to 1865) is said to have pardoned one of the animals for the first time at the request of his son. Under President George Bush senior, the turkey pardon became a fixed ritual in 1989.

This year, the birds came from a farm in the state of Minnesota and weighed between 18 and 19 kilos, according to the breeder. Thanksgiving is celebrated in the USA on Thursday.

