Amid speculation about Joe Biden's possible withdrawal from the US presidential race, the Democrat has announced further campaign events for the coming week. "I look forward to returning to the campaign trail next week," said a written statement from the US president, who is seeking a second term in the November election.
Biden had to temporarily pause his campaign appearances due to an infection with the coronavirus. He is currently isolating himself in his private home in Rehoboth Beach in the state of Delaware.
Biden resignation not ruled out
The 81-year-old is under massive pressure in his own party due to his age and doubts about his mental fitness. Every day, more Democrats are calling on their party colleague to drop out of the presidential race. In the meantime, there are increasing signs that Biden might actually do so - according to media reports, he is no longer categorically ruling out such a step.
So far, the US President has publicly and rigorously rejected all calls for him to step down from his own ranks. In his statement, he wrote with a view to the rest of the election campaign that he wanted to continue to warn people in the country of the danger posed by the policies of his Republican opponent Donald Trump and at the same time promote his own vision for the country. "The stakes are high," he warned. "Together we will win."