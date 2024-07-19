After a forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, US President Joe Biden plans to return to the campaign stage next week. Archivbild: dpa

Every day, more Democrats dare to publicly call on Joe Biden to withdraw from the election campaign. He is currently taking a forced break due to the coronavirus. But it won't last much longer.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Joe Biden is confident of victory despite growing doubts about his suitability as a presidential candidate.

The 81-year-old announced on Friday that he intends to resume his campaign appointments next week following his coronavirus illness.

"Together we will win", declared Biden.

He also criticized his rival Donald Trump's "gloomy" speech at the Republican party convention. Show more

Amid speculation about Joe Biden's possible withdrawal from the US presidential race, the Democrat has announced further campaign events for the coming week. "I look forward to returning to the campaign trail next week," said a written statement from the US president, who is seeking a second term in the November election.

Biden had to temporarily pause his campaign appearances due to an infection with the coronavirus. He is currently isolating himself in his private home in Rehoboth Beach in the state of Delaware.

Biden resignation not ruled out

The 81-year-old is under massive pressure in his own party due to his age and doubts about his mental fitness. Every day, more Democrats are calling on their party colleague to drop out of the presidential race. In the meantime, there are increasing signs that Biden might actually do so - according to media reports, he is no longer categorically ruling out such a step.

The very front row of the Democrats are now also trying behind the scenes to persuade Biden to withdraw. In recent weeks, Biden's deputy Kamala Harris has increasingly come into focus as a possible replacement.

So far, the US President has publicly and rigorously rejected all calls for him to step down from his own ranks. In his statement, he wrote with a view to the rest of the election campaign that he wanted to continue to warn people in the country of the danger posed by the policies of his Republican opponent Donald Trump and at the same time promote his own vision for the country. "The stakes are high," he warned. "Together we will win."

dpa