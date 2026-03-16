Although fewer bicycles were stolen in 2025 than in the previous year, the amount of insurance money has risen to a record level. sda

Axa insurance paid out CHF 21 million for stolen bicycles last year. Although the number of thefts has fallen, the loss per case has reached a record level. This is due to increasingly expensive bicycles, especially e-bikes.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, AXA policyholders in Switzerland reported around 9,000 bicycle thefts, around ten percent fewer than in the previous year.

However, the costs per case rose to a record average of CHF 2,350 in 2025.

The main reasons for the rising losses are increasingly expensive bicycles and the growing proportion of e-bikes, the theft of which costs insurers around CHF 3,000 on average.

Bicycles are stolen particularly frequently in Basel-Stadt, Basel-Landschaft and Solothurn. Show more

Spring makes us want to get back on our bikes more often - but this is becoming increasingly expensive for insurance companies. Because where there are bikes, there are also bike thieves. Newly published figures from AXA Insurance show that although fewer bicycles and e-bikes have been stolen in Switzerland recently, each individual case is becoming more expensive for insurers.

AXA policyholders reported a total of 9,000 bicycle thefts in 2025, which is around ten percent fewer cases than in the previous year. However, at an average of CHF 2,350 per case, a new record was set - almost twice as much as ten years ago. Switzerland's largest property insurer paid out a total of CHF 21 million for the 9,000 stolen bicycles.

According to AXA experts, the reason is obvious: "Bicycles are becoming more and more expensive and the proportion of e-bikes has increased - a lucrative prey for thieves," Stefan Müller, Head of Property Damage Insurance at AXA, is quoted as saying in the study.

Electric models are particularly significant: a stolen e-bike costs the insurance company around CHF 3,000 on average.

Fewer bikes were stolen in 2025 than in the previous year, but the loss per theft increased. AXA

Basel remains a stronghold of bicycle theft

More bicycles were stolen in 2024 than in 2025. Despite falling figures, the risk of cyclists having their bikes stolen remained high: Across Switzerland, one in every 91 insured households was affected by a bike theft last year.

Thefts were particularly high in north-western Switzerland. Basel-Stadt remains the undisputed stronghold of bike thieves: one in 27 households there had to report that a bike had been stolen. Basel-Land (every 41st household) and Solothurn (every 57th household) are also heavily affected.

In contrast, other regions recorded significantly lower figures. In Ticino, only one in 535 households is affected - the risk there is 20 times lower than in Basel-Stadt. Nidwalden (one in 248 households) and Valais (one in 225 households) are also among the safer cantons in this respect.

There is a positive trend in the canton of Geneva: the theft rate fell significantly from one in 46 to one in 67 households.

Why some regions are more affected

According to AXA, there may be several reasons for the differences between the cantons. "One driver for the regional differences could be the proximity to the border, as there are more organized gangs there that move bicycles abroad," says Müller.

It also plays a role whether it is a classic cycling city: Where there are particularly many bicycles on the road, there is also a greater supply for thieves.

The cantons of Basel-Stadt, Basel-Landschaft and Solothurn are most affected by bicycle theft. AXA

This can also be seen in an urban-rural comparison: eight of the ten largest Swiss cities are above the national average. Only Lugano and St. Gallen have below-average figures.

How to protect your bike

Theft can never be completely prevented, but a few measures can significantly reduce the risk. "If possible, a bike should be parked in a lockable or monitored place," advises Stefan Müller. He also recommends locking the frame with a high-quality lock in a secure location so that the bike cannot simply be carried away.

If a theft does occur, it should be reported to the police as soon as possible. It is important to provide details such as the brand, exact model name and frame number - they increase the chances of the bike being found again.

Registration or a bicycle vignette can also help. In addition to professional gangs, there are many opportunistic thefts where a bike is only used for a short distance and then abandoned again. "There is therefore a chance of seeing the bike or e-bike again," says Müller.

Incidentally, stolen bicycles are generally covered by household contents insurance. However, if the bike is stolen while you are out and about, you also need "simple theft away from home" cover.

What happens to the bike after it is stolen?

Once the bike has been stolen, it can even end up abroad. blue News asks the Zurich cantonal police. What happens to a bike once it has been stolen? Kenneth Jones, media spokesman for the Zurich cantonal police, says: "For reasons of investigative tactics, we do not provide any information on the actions of the perpetrators. However, it is known that both individual offenders and groups of offenders are involved in such thefts." Some of the stolen bikes are used for personal use or sold on. "In some cases, they are also taken abroad," confirms Jones.

Kapo is currently unable to provide current figures on thefts. The police crime statistics for 2025 will not be published until the end of March.