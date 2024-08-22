After three days of searching, there is now certainty: British billionaire Mike Lynch has also died in the sinking of a luxury yacht off the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily.

British billionaire Mike Lynch has died in the sinking of a luxury yacht off the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily.

The body of the 59-year-old entrepreneur was recovered by specialist divers.

Divers had previously spent three days searching for the missing man. Show more

The body of the 59-year-old entrepreneur was brought to the surface from the sunken sailing boat by special divers. According to the rescue services, the search is now only for his 18-year-old daughter.

A total of seven people died in the accident on Monday, including two couples who were friends of Lynch. The billionaire wanted to celebrate his acquittal in court with the sailing trip.

Sinking within 60 seconds?

The exact course of the accident has not yet been clarified. Apparently, the crew and guests were surprised by the intensity of an approaching storm off the port of Porticello, not far from the island's capital Palermo. The "Bayesian" was only about half a nautical mile - around 900 meters - from the shore.

Divers from the Italian fire department during the search and rescue operation of the British-flagged ship "Bayesian". Photo: Salvatore Cavalli/AP/dpa sda

It is assumed that the 56-metre-long yacht was caught by a monster wave and was not stable enough in the water. She allegedly sank within 60 seconds. There is speculation about a hatch that was left open or an incorrectly adjusted centerboard on the hull, which can be used to regulate the draft of the ship.

With regard to the founder of Microsoft, the tech entrepreneur was often referred to as the "British Bill Gates" in his home country. Lynch sold the software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011 for eleven billion US dollars (currently almost ten billion euros) - one of the worst takeover debacles in Silicon Valley.

Acquittal in court

Lynch and former finance manager Steve Chamberlain are alleged to have misled the US group about the state of their company. However, a jury acquitted them both. Chamberlain was fatally hit by a car while jogging a few days ago.

