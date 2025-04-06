  1. Residential Customers
Satellites into space Billions for Musk's SpaceX through contract from US government

6.4.2025 - 19:18

Donald Trump and Elon Musk before the sixth test flight of SpaceX's Starship rocket.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk before the sixth test flight of SpaceX's Starship rocket.
Bild: Keystone/Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

Elon Musk's rockets are designed to launch military satellites into space. SpaceX now dominates US space travel. And billions of dollars are flowing in.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Billion-dollar contract from the US government for Elon Musk's SpaceX.
  • The space company is to launch military satellites into space with its rockets.
  • This deal will bring Musk 5.9 billion US dollars.
The space company of US entrepreneur and Trump adviser Elon Musk has been awarded a billion-dollar contract by the government. SpaceX is to launch military satellites into space with its rockets. The contract is worth around 5.9 billion US dollars (approx. 5.1 billion Swiss francs), as announced by the military's Space Force.

Other parts of the contract package went to the companies United Launch Services (5.4 billion US dollars) and Blue Origin (2.4 billion). A total of 54 missions will be carried out by 2029, 28 of which will be awarded to SpaceX. "The result is assured access to space for our national security missions, which increases the readiness of the military," it said.

SpaceX dominates commercial spaceflight in the USA. Musk's company regularly carries out missions for NASA and other clients. At the same time, Musk has a central role in US President Donald Trump's team. He is supposed to cut government spending and scrutinize authorities for savings opportunities, including the military. Trump had stated that Musk was not taking advantage of this connection.

