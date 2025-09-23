A swallow has snatched a dragonfly: the wetland habitat plays an important role in general biodiversity. Keystone

Keeping biodiversity in wetlands as intact as possible is important for maintaining food webs. A loss of species can have negative consequences across habitat boundaries, as an international research group has discovered in model experiments.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The research findings of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) were published on Tuesday by the Swiss Biodiversity Information Service.

In the research work, a network with over 280,000 feeding relationships between around 7,800 species of plants, vertebrates and invertebrates was created in a so-called metaweb. Based on this data, the loss of species from various habitat types and its consequences were simulated.

This showed that species diversity in wetlands plays an important role, according to the report. Although only around 30 percent of all recorded species occur in wetlands, they are responsible for almost 70 percent of all connections in food webs in Switzerland. Their loss therefore leads more quickly to the collapse of food webs.

According to the study, this finding is explained by the fact that species from wetlands, such as dragonflies, are often found in several habitats and thus contribute to the functioning of ecosystems in different places.

It was also shown that common species have the greatest influence on the stability of regional food webs, primarily due to their biomass. Conservation measures should therefore not only focus on rare species, but also increasingly on common species that play key roles in ecosystems.

In addition to WSL, ETH Zurich, Eawag, the University of Zurich and the National University of Taiwan were also involved in the study.