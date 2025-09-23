  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Biodiversity Biodiversity in wetlands is important for food webs

SDA

23.9.2025 - 14:41

A swallow has snatched a dragonfly: the wetland habitat plays an important role in general biodiversity.
A swallow has snatched a dragonfly: the wetland habitat plays an important role in general biodiversity.
Keystone

Keeping biodiversity in wetlands as intact as possible is important for maintaining food webs. A loss of species can have negative consequences across habitat boundaries, as an international research group has discovered in model experiments.

Keystone-SDA

23.09.2025, 14:41

The research findings of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) were published on Tuesday by the Swiss Biodiversity Information Service.

In the research work, a network with over 280,000 feeding relationships between around 7,800 species of plants, vertebrates and invertebrates was created in a so-called metaweb. Based on this data, the loss of species from various habitat types and its consequences were simulated.

This showed that species diversity in wetlands plays an important role, according to the report. Although only around 30 percent of all recorded species occur in wetlands, they are responsible for almost 70 percent of all connections in food webs in Switzerland. Their loss therefore leads more quickly to the collapse of food webs.

According to the study, this finding is explained by the fact that species from wetlands, such as dragonflies, are often found in several habitats and thus contribute to the functioning of ecosystems in different places.

It was also shown that common species have the greatest influence on the stability of regional food webs, primarily due to their biomass. Conservation measures should therefore not only focus on rare species, but also increasingly on common species that play key roles in ecosystems.

In addition to WSL, ETH Zurich, Eawag, the University of Zurich and the National University of Taiwan were also involved in the study.

More from the department

Curious incident. Thanks to a fly, the golf ball falls into the hole after all

Curious incidentThanks to a fly, the golf ball falls into the hole after all

Spectacular stunt. How a Brazilian skyscraper becomes an 85-meter skate ramp

Spectacular stuntHow a Brazilian skyscraper becomes an 85-meter skate ramp

New Guinness World Record. A village bakes its way into the history books with strudels

New Guinness World RecordA village bakes its way into the history books with strudels