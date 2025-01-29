Five meters long and weighing over 100 kilograms: Dutchman Freek Vonk can hardly believe his luck when he discovers a green anaconda. A video of his scream of joy went viral on social media.
- Dutchman Freek Vonk came across a green anaconda at least five meters long in Suriname.
- The biologist, who specializes in herpetology - the science that deals with amphibians and reptiles - is almost freaking out with excitement.
- A video of the encounter went viral on social media: it has already been viewed over 842,000 times.
- Green anacondas are among the most dangerous snakes in the world.
