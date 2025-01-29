  1. Residential Customers
Spectacular encounter Biologist meets giant anaconda and freaks out

Fabienne Berner

29.1.2025

Five meters long and weighing over 100 kilograms: Dutchman Freek Vonk can hardly believe his luck when he discovers a green anaconda. A video of his scream of joy went viral on social media.

29.01.2025, 16:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Dutchman Freek Vonk came across a green anaconda at least five meters long in Suriname.
  • The biologist, who specializes in herpetology - the science that deals with amphibians and reptiles - is almost freaking out with excitement.
  • A video of the encounter went viral on social media: it has already been viewed over 842,000 times.
  • Green anacondas are among the most dangerous snakes in the world.
