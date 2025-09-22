A no man's land between Egypt and Sudan - barren, hot, uninhabited. This is exactly where a mega-city is to be built. What is behind Bir Tawil's special position - and what does the "Kingdom of Kush" vision look like?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Between Egypt and Sudan lies a barren strip of desert that has not been claimed by any state for over a hundred years and is therefore a geopolitical curiosity.

Adventurers and fantasists keep popping up who want to declare their own empire there - from princess dreams and sunflower plantations to PR-driven kingdoms.

The "Kingdom of Kush", which aims to transform Bir Tawil into a glittering city of the future, is particularly ambitious, although so far there is nothing but sand, heat and visions. Show more

In the middle of the desert between Egypt and Sudan lies a piece of land - roughly the size of Valais - that no state wants: Bir Tawil. No roads, no water, no people - and yet some dream of a bright future.

Not the two neighboring countries Sudan and Egypt, however - and for good reason: if one of the countries were to lay claim to the 2060 km² strip of desert, it would have to give up its claim to another piece of land, the highly coveted Hala'ib Triangle.

While Bir Tawil is barren and worthless, the adjacent Hala'ib Triangle to the east is the exact opposite: it is around ten times the size and has access to the Red Sea. There are settlements and oil and gold deposits are at least suspected. Strategically and economically, Hala'ib is highly significant.

How it all began

Bir Tawil owes its curious status to the colonial era. In 1899, the British drew the border at the 22nd parallel, which gave the area to Egypt. It was then placed under Egyptian administration in 1902 because it was traditionally used as grazing land by the Ababde tribe from Aswan.

At the same time, the British handed over the adjoining Hala'ib Triangle to Sudan, as Sudanese tribes lived there. While both countries continue to fight over the strategically valuable Hala'ib Triangle to this day, they have renounced the barren Bir Tawil.

So Bir Tawil remains unique: Egyptian maps assign it to Sudan, Sudanese maps to Egypt. It is the last true terra nullius - no man's land. The Egyptian army partially controls the area, but there is no legal certainty.

A hostile land

Bir Tawil is anything but a paradise. Dunes, barren rocky plateaus, hardly any vegetation and temperatures well above 40 degrees make it almost uninhabitable. Bir Tawil is so remote that even the great African explorers Richard Francis Burton and John H. Speke never got to see it.

Although their expeditions in search of the sources of the Nile led them into the heart of East Africa, Bir Tawil was far removed from their routes. Nowadays, gold prospectors occasionally stray into the region - and with them armed gangs hoping for easy pickings.

Those who venture on the arduous journey can reach Bir Tawil from Khartoum or from Aswan in Egypt. The journey often ends in a military checkpoint, as the armies of both countries at least keep an eye on the no-man's land.

Playground for fantasists

No wonder eccentrics keep trying to symbolically conquer Bir Tawil - at least as desk kings.

In 2014, US farmer Jeremiah Heaton unceremoniously declared the area the "Kingdom of North Sudan" to make his daughter Emily a princess. He planned a "crowd-funded nation", offered investors titles of nobility and even struck deals for a Disney film.

This was followed in 2021 by the documentary "The King of North Sudan", which critics called the "craziest movie of the year". Heaton was followed by other self-proclaimed monarchs: in 2017, the Indian Suyash Dixit traveled to Bir Tawil, declared it the "Kingdom of Dixit" and planted sunflowers in the desert.

Just one day later, Russian DJ Dmitry Zhikharevdaclaimed the area for himself, christening it the "Kingdom of Middle Earth" and announcing plans for water extraction. In 2019, Lebanese-American businesswoman Nadera Nassif proclaimed the "Kingdom of the Yellow Mountain" - allegedly to protect refugees.

And in 2021, British lawyer Dwain Coward claimed the territory, promising to introduce anti-pollution laws. But while these virtual land seizures remained little more than colorful episodes, another project is making far greater claims - and was founded in the early 1990s, according to its own statements: the "Kingdom of Kush".

Kingdom of Kush - a desert kingdom of pixels and PR

Officially, the "Kingdom of Kush " has existed since 1993 - founded by Mansa Suliman Al Kushi, a self-proclaimed "countrypreneur" from the financial sector, and the now 83-year-old Queen Mother Delois Blakely, a former nun and UN Goodwill Ambassador, who is known by the honorary title of "Queen Mother".

Blakely received her honorary title in a traditional ceremony in Ghana, Al Kushi simply crowned herself. On the official website and Instagram channel, ultra-modern skyscrapers sparkle, electric cars whir through futuristic boulevards while palm trees rustle in the wind.

Blakely and Al Kushi dream of creating a new economic center out of Bir Tawil - a "better Dubai" of Africa with millions of inhabitants, ruled by a monarchy, the Kings of Kush.

The name "Kush" refers to the historical empire of the same name, which was once founded around 750 BC in Nubia in the far south of the Egyptian empire and flourished for centuries.

So far, however, their project remains a digital castle in the air: beautiful renderings, big words - but can the project actually be realized? And if so, in what timeframe?

How realistic is the project?

The German magazine "Der Spiegel" reported on the "Kingdom of Kush" in July 2025 - and thus at least took the project seriously enough to attract media attention - as did the Austrian daily newspaper "Der Standard", which also drew a comparison to the Emirate of Dubai in its title: "Futuristic desert state seeks citizens who want to invest 120,000 dollars in "better Dubai"".

According to Blakely and Al Kushi, more than seven million people have already applied for citizenship. This cannot be verified, as "Der Spiegel" has researched. However, as of September 2025, the project's Instagram channel only has just over 9800 followers. That is a far cry from a broad movement.

It also remains unclear where the money for the desert utopia will come from. Blakely provided a hint in January during a speech in Manchester: "The world owes us something," she said.

The transatlantic slave trade is still the greatest crime in human history, the consequences of which are still being felt by black children. "Everything was taken from us. Now it's time for Africans to shine."

Blakely is calling for at least three trillion dollars in compensation for the descendants of enslaved Africans - that would be enough to finance the construction of a "better Dubai" in the heart of the Nubian desert.

Until then, the "Kingdom of Kush" remains one thing above all: a kingdom of virtual images - far removed from any reality in the sandy Bir Tawil. In the video, blue News shows you how the self-proclaimed royal couple envision the futuristic desert state.

