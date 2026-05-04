As part of the "Garden Bird Hour", Birdlife Switzerland is once again inviting people to count birds. (symbolic picture) Keystone

Who is chirping in the garden, on the balcony or in the park? That's exactly what BirdLife Switzerland wants to know again. With the "Hour of the Garden Birds", the organization is calling for a nationwide bird count.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you BirdLife Switzerland is calling on the public to take part in the "Garden Bird Hour".

The aim of the campaign is to collect data on bird life in residential areas and to observe developments.

The observations collected contribute to the protection of biodiversity in Switzerland. Show more

Birdlife Switzerland is launching this year's "Garden Bird Hour" on Thursday. Until 10 May, the organization is inviting the public to count birds in their garden, on their balcony or in a park.

The campaign, which has been held annually since 2014, aims to obtain an accurate picture of bird life in urban areas and to identify long-term developments, as Birdlife announced on Monday.

The association offers various tools on its website to help identify the most common species. Observations can then be reported online.

According to Birdlife, thousands of people have taken part in the campaign each time in recent years. The data collected is an important building block for the protection of biodiversity. The organization also wants to use the campaign to raise public awareness of the need to promote nature and encourage people to enjoy nature-friendly gardens.