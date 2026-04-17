The German shoe manufacturer Birkenstock has opened its first own store in Switzerland. With the store in Zurich's Old Town, the company is expanding its European store network to a total of 30 stores. Keystone

The German shoe manufacturer Birkenstock has opened its first own store in Switzerland. With the store in Zurich's Old Town, the company is expanding its European store network to a total of 30 stores.

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The company announced on Friday that Birkenstock wanted to use the location to better tap into the market potential in the region. The store is part of a current expansion. In February, the company announced the opening of 40 new stores worldwide for the current financial year.

Birkenstock is a traditional shoe brand with roots dating back to the 18th century and is known above all for its anatomically shaped footbed. The company, headquartered in Linz am Rhein and employing around 6,200 people worldwide, produces the majority of its products in Germany and sells them worldwide.

In the 2025 financial year, which ended in September, turnover rose by 16% to around 2.1 billion euros. Birkenstock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.