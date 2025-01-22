  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Four-legged friend seeks out vet Bitch saves freezing puppy with clever deed

Fabienne Berner

22.1.2025

Had she booked an appointment in advance? Surveillance camera footage shows a street dog taking her hypothermic puppy to the vet herself. The animal was rescued.

22.01.2025, 18:35

22.01.2025, 19:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A street dog left one of her puppies at the door of a veterinary practice in Istanbul.
  • The puppy was unconscious and severely hypothermic at the time.
  • Vets treated the puppy immediately and warmed it with a hairdryer. The mother dog stayed by his side throughout the treatment.
  • Another cub from the same litter was rescued by passers-by. It is also receiving medical care.
Show more

More from the department

More from the department

Pelican snaps. Zoo visitors won't soon forget this selfie

Pelican snapsZoo visitors won't soon forget this selfie

Fluffy beach guest. Black bear takes a leisurely stroll past pedalos and jet skis

Fluffy beach guestBlack bear takes a leisurely stroll past pedalos and jet skis

Karma strikes back. Cancer pinches customer in restaurant

Karma strikes backCancer pinches customer in restaurant