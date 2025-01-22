Had she booked an appointment in advance? Surveillance camera footage shows a street dog taking her hypothermic puppy to the vet herself. The animal was rescued.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A street dog left one of her puppies at the door of a veterinary practice in Istanbul.
- The puppy was unconscious and severely hypothermic at the time.
- Vets treated the puppy immediately and warmed it with a hairdryer. The mother dog stayed by his side throughout the treatment.
- Another cub from the same litter was rescued by passers-by. It is also receiving medical care.
More from the department