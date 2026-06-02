Bitcoin came under heavy pressure on Tuesday. For the first time since the beginning of April, the price of the largest cryptocurrency fell below the 70,000 dollar mark and even extended its losses over the course of the day.

In the evening, Bitcoin was still trading at 67,890 dollars, a fall of around 5 percent since the previous evening. One of the reasons cited by the market was a sale of Bitcoin by the investment firm Strategy, owned by Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor. Even though the sale was relatively small at around 2.5 million dollars, it was the first sale by Strategy since 2022.

Market analyst Timo Emden commented that the size of the sale was less important for the market than its signal effect. "For investors, the transaction is a reminder that even long-standing convictions are not set in stone."

In addition, the deadlocked Iran conflict continues to act as an uncertainty factor in the crypto market as well, according to Emden: in such phases, many investors switch from attack to defense mode and turn their backs on risky investments.