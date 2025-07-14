Bitcoin only knows one direction at the moment: upwards. (symbolic image) Keystone

Bitcoin is continuing its impressive rally: for the first time in its history, the price has risen above the 120,000 dollar mark - driven by the crypto-friendly Trump course.

The cryptocurrency is benefiting from a strong upward trend since the election of Donald Trump, who is considered crypto-friendly.

Since Trump's election victory at the beginning of November, Bitcoin has gained around 75% in value. Show more

Bitcoin made further gains at the start of the week, accelerating its recent record rally. The value of the oldest and best-known cryptocurrency climbed above the USD 120,000 mark for the first time in early trading on Monday.

On the Bitstamp trading platform, the price rose to 121,488 dollars. Bitcoin had already approached the 120,000 dollar mark at the weekend, but then turned back before reaching it.

Bitcoin has been soaring since the election of Donald Trump, who is seen as a supporter of cryptocurrencies, as US president at the beginning of November. Since the election, the value of Bitcoin has risen by around three quarters.

This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The opinions expressed are based on careful research, but cannot replace individual examination and advice from experts. Investments in cryptocurrencies and other financial products involve risks, including the possible loss of the capital invested.