The new US President Donald Trump is seen as a supporter of cryptocurrencies. This continues to help the price of Bitcoin.

The oldest cryptocurrency is making history: On Monday night, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of 106,533 US dollars. Driven by political developments and interest rate expectations, the crypto boom continues.

Thanks to the elections in the USA, investors' portfolios are steadily increasing.

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency par excellence, is at an all-time high of 106,533 US dollars per coin. Show more

Bitcoin reached another record high on Monday night. The price of the oldest and best-known cryptocurrency rose to 106,533 US dollars on the Bitstamp trading platform. The price had recently fallen again slightly, but at 105,000 dollars was still around 4,000 dollars above Friday evening's level.

Bitcoin has been on an upward trend for almost two years, taking the price from less than 20,000 dollars to six-digit heights. The most recent driver of the rally was the election of Donald Trump as the new US president. Since then, the share price has risen by around half. Trump is seen as a supporter of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is also being supported by expectations of further interest rate cuts by major central banks. The US Federal Reserve will publish its interest rate decision on Wednesday evening. A further interest rate cut of 0.25 percentage points is expected.

According to a list from the provider Coinmarketcap.com, the market value of Bitcoin is currently just under 2.1 trillion dollars. That is around 56 per cent of the total market capitalization of 3.7 trillion US dollars of all the more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies.